Southern's (SO) Unit Secures Approval to Cover Cost Overruns

Southern Company's ( SO Quick Quote SO - Free Report) subsidiary, Georgia Power, recently received regulatory approval for a rate increase, allowing the utility to pass on an additional $7.56 billion to customers. The decision by Georgia utility regulators has sparked discussions and raised eyebrows as it aims to cover cost overruns associated with the Vogtle nuclear reactors project. Challenges and Setbacks in Vogtle Expansion
The Vogtle two-unit expansion project was initially hailed as a significant achievement for the U.S. nuclear power industry, positioning itself as a cornerstone for transitioning to cleaner energy sources. However, the project encountered delays, with the reactors arriving seven years behind schedule. Additionally, the project's total costs have surged to a staggering $30 billion, more than double the initial projection.
Milestones and Complications
In July, a milestone was reached when Unit 3, the first reactor from the Vogtle project, entered commercial service. Unit 4 is anticipated to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. Despite these achievements, the journey has not been without challenges, and the consequences are now reflected in the decision to pass on increased costs to consumers.
Financial Ramifications and Consumer Concerns
According to company filings, the average charge to customers is expected to rise about 5% in the month following the commercial operation of Unit 4. This development has raised concerns among consumers, but Georgia Power contends that the rate increase is essential to offset the unexpected financial burden incurred during the project's execution.
Georgia Power's Stance
A spokesperson for Georgia Power conveyed that the company believes that the Georgia Public Service Commission's (PSC) decision acknowledges the perspectives of all parties involved. The spokesperson added that the decision signifies a balanced approach, recognizing the value of this long-term energy asset for the state of Georgia and addressing the affordability needs of customers.
Broader Conversation on Energy Projects
Georgia Power holds a significant 45.7% stake in the Vogtle reactors and serves as the electricity provider for 2.7 million customers in the state. The decision of rate hike is expected to have far-reaching implications for the utility and its consumers, prompting a broader conversation about the challenges and trade-offs associated with large-scale energy projects.
Nuclear Power's Potential and Pitfalls
While the Vogtle project highlights the potential of nuclear power as a cleaner energy source, the cost overruns and delays spotlight the complexities inherent in such endeavors. Striking a balance between the long-term benefits for the state and the immediate affordability needs of customers remains a delicate challenge that utilities like Georgia Power must navigate.
Conclusion
As the energy landscape continues to grow, decisions like Georgia Power's rate increase for the Vogtle project provide valuable insights into the challenges faced by the industry. This comprehensive analysis showcases the importance of understanding and addressing the complexities inherent in large-scale energy projects, ensuring a harmonious balance between progress and consumer affordability.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, SO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the
sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like utility Otter Tail Corporation ( OTTR Quick Quote OTTR - Free Report) ,sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. ( CWCO Quick Quote CWCO - Free Report) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP Quick Quote CNP - Free Report) ,each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Otter Tail is valued at around $3.36 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 46.1%.
OTTR, a company primarily focused on electric energy production, transmission, distribution and sale, also operates in Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations through its subsidiaries.
Consolidated Water is worth approximately $543.76 million. It currently pays dividends of 38 cents per share or 1.1% on an annual basis.
CWCO develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in scarce or nonexistent water sources, targeting tourist properties. The company operates in Retail, Bulk, Services and Manufacturing segments.
CenterPoint Energy is worth approximately $18.19 billion. It currently pays dividends of 80 cents per share or 2.78% on an annual basis.
CNP, a domestic energy delivery company, provides electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and competitive natural gas sales and services operations.
Image: Shutterstock
Southern's (SO) Unit Secures Approval to Cover Cost Overruns
Southern Company's (SO - Free Report) subsidiary, Georgia Power, recently received regulatory approval for a rate increase, allowing the utility to pass on an additional $7.56 billion to customers. The decision by Georgia utility regulators has sparked discussions and raised eyebrows as it aims to cover cost overruns associated with the Vogtle nuclear reactors project.
Challenges and Setbacks in Vogtle Expansion
The Vogtle two-unit expansion project was initially hailed as a significant achievement for the U.S. nuclear power industry, positioning itself as a cornerstone for transitioning to cleaner energy sources. However, the project encountered delays, with the reactors arriving seven years behind schedule. Additionally, the project's total costs have surged to a staggering $30 billion, more than double the initial projection.
Milestones and Complications
In July, a milestone was reached when Unit 3, the first reactor from the Vogtle project, entered commercial service. Unit 4 is anticipated to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. Despite these achievements, the journey has not been without challenges, and the consequences are now reflected in the decision to pass on increased costs to consumers.
Financial Ramifications and Consumer Concerns
According to company filings, the average charge to customers is expected to rise about 5% in the month following the commercial operation of Unit 4. This development has raised concerns among consumers, but Georgia Power contends that the rate increase is essential to offset the unexpected financial burden incurred during the project's execution.
Georgia Power's Stance
A spokesperson for Georgia Power conveyed that the company believes that the Georgia Public Service Commission's (PSC) decision acknowledges the perspectives of all parties involved. The spokesperson added that the decision signifies a balanced approach, recognizing the value of this long-term energy asset for the state of Georgia and addressing the affordability needs of customers.
Broader Conversation on Energy Projects
Georgia Power holds a significant 45.7% stake in the Vogtle reactors and serves as the electricity provider for 2.7 million customers in the state. The decision of rate hike is expected to have far-reaching implications for the utility and its consumers, prompting a broader conversation about the challenges and trade-offs associated with large-scale energy projects.
Nuclear Power's Potential and Pitfalls
While the Vogtle project highlights the potential of nuclear power as a cleaner energy source, the cost overruns and delays spotlight the complexities inherent in such endeavors. Striking a balance between the long-term benefits for the state and the immediate affordability needs of customers remains a delicate challenge that utilities like Georgia Power must navigate.
Conclusion
As the energy landscape continues to grow, decisions like Georgia Power's rate increase for the Vogtle project provide valuable insights into the challenges faced by the industry. This comprehensive analysis showcases the importance of understanding and addressing the complexities inherent in large-scale energy projects, ensuring a harmonious balance between progress and consumer affordability.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, SO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the utility sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR - Free Report) ,sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP - Free Report) ,each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Otter Tail is valued at around $3.36 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 46.1%.
OTTR, a company primarily focused on electric energy production, transmission, distribution and sale, also operates in Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations through its subsidiaries.
Consolidated Water is worth approximately $543.76 million. It currently pays dividends of 38 cents per share or 1.1% on an annual basis.
CWCO develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in scarce or nonexistent water sources, targeting tourist properties. The company operates in Retail, Bulk, Services and Manufacturing segments.
CenterPoint Energy is worth approximately $18.19 billion. It currently pays dividends of 80 cents per share or 2.78% on an annual basis.
CNP, a domestic energy delivery company, provides electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and competitive natural gas sales and services operations.