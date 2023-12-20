We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Robert Half (RHI) Rises 19% in a Year: Here's What to Know
Robert HalfInc. (RHI - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 19.4%, significantly outperforming the 7.6% rise of the industry it belongs to.
What’s Propelling the Price
Robert Half’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, enabling the company to deliver a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 1.1%.
Protiviti, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, through which it offers internal audit, technology consulting, digital transformation, legal consulting, and risk and compliance consulting services, is in good shape. Protiviti revenues increased 6.9% year over year in 2022.
Robert Half has been utilizing a major share of its capital expenditure on investments in software initiatives and technology infrastructure. Further, the company continues to invest in digital technology initiatives designed to enhance the service offerings to both clients and candidates. Technology investments, a broad and deep client, as well as a candidate database, and network scope and global scale are likely to drive long-term growth for the company.
Commitment to shareholder returns makes Robert Half a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, it paid $189.3 million, $170.6 million and $155.9 million as dividends and repurchased shares worth $319.9 million, $287.7 million and $277.5 million, respectively. Such initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact the company's earnings.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Robert Half currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors can consider the following better-ranked stocks:
Rollins (ROL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ROL has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching once, the average surprise being 7.2%.
FTI Consulting (FCN - Free Report) also carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth.
FCN has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 8.5%.