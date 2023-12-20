We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
RTX (RTX) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know
RTX (RTX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $81.64, demonstrating a -1.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.5%.
Shares of the an aerospace and defense company have appreciated by 5.72% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 8.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.77%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of RTX in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.25, signifying a 1.57% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $19.75 billion, indicating a 9.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5 per share and a revenue of $74.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.6% and +10.47%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, RTX possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, RTX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.94, which means RTX is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, RTX's PEG ratio is currently 1.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.