GSK (GSK) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw GSK (GSK - Free Report) ending at $36.19, denoting a -0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.5%.
The drug developer's stock has climbed by 3.17% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.77%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GSK in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.78, reflecting a 21.88% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.69 billion, up 11.89% from the year-ago period.
GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $37.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.72% and -5.6%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.55% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. GSK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GSK has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.36 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.31.
Investors should also note that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.75 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.