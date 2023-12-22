We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CarMax (KMX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
CarMax (KMX - Free Report) reported $6.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +23.81%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CarMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable Store Used Vehicles Sales - YoY change: -8.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.
- Number of stores - Total: 240 compared to the 243 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicles gross profit: $2,277 versus $2,231.18 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicles gross profit: $961 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $951.14.
- Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Wholesale vehicles: $8.67 thousand versus $8.71 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Unit sales - Wholesale vehicles: 127,900 versus 127,598 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Unit sales - Total vehicles: 302,666 versus 310,322 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net sales- Wholesale vehicles: $1.17 billion versus $1.16 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
- Net sales- Used vehicles: $4.83 billion compared to the $5 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year.
- Net sales- Other: $151.26 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $153.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
- Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues: $90.80 million versus $90 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
- Other sales and revenues- Advertising & subscription revenues: $36.70 million compared to the $34.21 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of CarMax have returned +16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.