C.H. Robinson (CHRW) CFO to Depart, Successor Hunt Starts
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) announced that its chief financial officer Mike Zechmeister will vacate his post next year. CHRW, a leading freight broker and third-party logistics provider, has started looking for a new CFO. Zechmeister will remain with the company until a successor is named. However, his stay will not exceed May 31,2024, when he intends to retire.
Recognizing Zechmeister’s contribution, CHRW’s president and chief executive officer, Dave Bozeman said, "We greatly appreciate Mike’s dedication and contributions to Robinson over the past four years to ensure the company’s continued success. During his tenure as CFO, Mike built a strong finance organization that will continue to serve Robinson well.”
Zechmeister joined CHRW in 2019. Prior to that, he occupied the position of chief financial officer at food distributor United Natural Foods (UNFI - Free Report) . Zechmeister joined UNFI in 2015 after occupying various finance leadership positions during his 25-year association with General Mills (GIS - Free Report) .
CHRW’s management will be hoping that Zechmeister’s successor will be able to turnaround the company’s fortunes through efficient financial leadership. C.H. Robinson’s shares have declined 7.8% in a year’s time against its industry’s 8.6% growth.
