Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM - Free Report) is an electronics manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Ashtead Group plc (ASHTY - Free Report) is an equipment rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

CGI Inc. (GIB - Free Report) is an information technology (IT) and business process service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) - free report >>

Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY) - free report >>

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) - free report >>

Published in

computers