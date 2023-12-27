Back to top

Company News for Dec 27, 2023

  • Intel Corporation ((INTC - Free Report) ) shares rose 5.2% following the Israeli government's announcement of a $3.2 billion grant for the semiconductor company to construct a $25 billion chip plant in the country.
  • Shares of RayzeBio, Inc. ((RYZB - Free Report) ) surged 100% following the announcement of its acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY - Free Report) ) in a significant $4.1 billion deal.
  • NIO Inc. ((NIO - Free Report) ) shares gained 10.8% following the announcement of its flagship sedan.
  • Shares of Manchester United plc ((MANU - Free Report) ) advanced 3.4% as billionaire Jim Ratcliffe invested $1.6 billion in a 25% stake.

