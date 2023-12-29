See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
AI and Robotics ETF (AIQ) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 60.01% from its 52-week low price of $19.58/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
AIQ in Focus
The underlying Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that are positioned to benefit from the further development and implementation of artificial intelligence technology, as well as to companies that provide critical technology and services for the analysis of large and complex data sets. The product charges 68 bps in annual fees (see: Artificial Intelligence And Robotics ETF).
Why the Move?
The global AI market is forecast to witness a CAGR of about 17.3% from to 2023 to 2030, reaching a valuation of around $738.80 billion, according to Statista. The potential of AI to revolutionize global productivity and GDP is immense.
Notably, AI has deeply infiltrated numerous sectors across our society. It has made its mark in healthcare, transportation, entertainment and cybersecurity, transforming and revolutionizing these industries. With innovative projects and major product launches this year, the artificial intelligence boom is expected to prevail in 2024. Increasing corporate spending on AI is also acting as a tailwind for the fund.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 52.16, which gives cues of a further rally.