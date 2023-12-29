We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paccar (PCAR) Stock Moves 0.04%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) ending at $97.83, denoting a +0.04% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock performed on par with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck maker had gained 7.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.45% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.28% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Paccar will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.13, indicating a 21.02% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.2 billion, showing a 6.08% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.98 per share and a revenue of $32.93 billion, demonstrating changes of +56.17% and +20.55%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.03% decrease. Paccar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Paccar is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.89. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.36.
We can additionally observe that PCAR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Domestic industry stood at 1.11 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.