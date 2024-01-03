We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of BITO are up approximately 115.8% from their 52-week low of $10.43/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
BITO In Focus
This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF is bitcoin-linked ETF offering investors an opportunity to gain exposure to bitcoin returns in a convenient, liquid and transparent way. The fund charges 95 bps in fees.
Why The Move?
Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, has made a solid comeback as 2024 commenced, breaking through the $45,000 price barrier for the first time since April 2022, per a CNBC article. This remarkable ascent comes as investor confidence grew in anticipation of the potential approval of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), offering a more accessible avenue for institutions to invest in digital assets. Another key factor contributing to Bitcoin's positive outlook is the upcoming halving event scheduled for 2024.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 85.88. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.