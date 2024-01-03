We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ryanair (RYAAY) December Traffic Increases From 2022 Levels
Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) reported solid traffic numbers for December 2023, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in December was 12.54 million, implying that 9% more passengers flew than a year ago. Apart from year-over-year growth, RYAAY’s traffic has also shown sequential improvement. The December figure compares favorably with the November 2023 figure of 11.7 million.
The load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) was high at 91% in December 2023.
RYAAY operated more than 72,500 flights in December 2023, which is higher than 66,400 flights flown in November 2023. However, more than 900 flights (less than 960 canceled flights in November 2023) got canceled due to the Israel/Gaza conflict.
Owing to buoyant air travel demand, shares of Ryanair have gained 57.2% over the past year, which compares favorably with 9.3% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Ryanair continues to expect its traffic for fiscal 2024 to be 183.5 million.
Currently, Ryanair sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
