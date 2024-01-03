Back to top

UniFirst (UNF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended November 2023, UniFirst (UNF - Free Report) reported revenue of $593.53 million, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.26, compared to $2.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $590.81 million, representing a surprise of +0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UniFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Core Laundry Operations: $523.99 million versus $523 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
  • Revenues- First Aid: $24.87 million versus $23.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.4% change.
  • Revenues- Specialty Garments: $44.67 million versus $43.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Specialty Garments: $12.12 million versus $9.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Core Laundry Operations: $42.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.09 million.
Shares of UniFirst have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

