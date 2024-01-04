We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.83, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Copart, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 12.9% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.04 billion, reflecting a 9.07% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $4.24 billion, indicating changes of +15.08% and +9.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Copart, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Copart, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.77. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.77.
The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, placing it within the top 2% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.