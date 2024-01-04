See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Fidelity Select Brokerage and Investment Management (FSLBX - Free Report) : 0.76% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FSLBX is a Sector - Finance mutual fund option, which provide investors with a diversified and stabilized investment approach focused on the financial space, which is a notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated industry. FSLBX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.83%.
GMO Quality VI (GQLOX - Free Report) : 0.4% expense ratio and 0.39% management fee. GQLOX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 14.03% over the last five years, GQLOX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Ivy Large Cap Growth R (WLGRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.23%. Management fee: 0.61%. Five year annual return: 15.41%. WLGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.