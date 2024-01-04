See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
AB Large Cap Growth I (ALLIX - Free Report) : 0.58% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. ALLIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. ALLIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.46%.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor (BIAFX - Free Report) : 0.69% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. BIAFX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With yearly returns of 13.38% over the last five years, BIAFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
JPMorgan US Equity Fund R6 (JUEMX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.44%. Management fee: 0.4%. Five year annual return: 13.9%. JUEMX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.