Wabtec (WAB) Shares Rise 24.8% in the Past Year: Here's Why
Wabtec Corporation (WAB - Free Report) is gaining from solid growth across its Freight segment and its raised 2023 guidance.
Management raised Wabtec’s 2023 guidance. It now sales of $9.50-$9.70 billion (prior view: $9.25-$9.50 billion). Adjusted earnings per share are estimated between $5.80 and $6.00 (prior view: $5.50 and $5.80). Management anticipates strong cash flow generation, with operating cash flow conversion exceeding 90%.
Wabtec’s top-line performance (up 18.1% year over year in the first nine months of 2023) continues to gain from solid growth across its Freight segment revenues (up 18.9% year over year in the same time frame). Segmental growth was backed by strength across all product lines, with solid upticks in Equipment, Digital Electronics and Services.
Owing to these tailwinds, 2023 earnings estimates have inched up 1.2% to $5.95 per share in the past 60 days.
Wabtec currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). WAB has gained 24.8% in the past year compared with 18.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.
