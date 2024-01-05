We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND - Free Report) closed at $1.70 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.34% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.56%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $51.46 million, down 3.41% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 33, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.