Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) closed at $83.31, marking a -1.38% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.
The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker's shares have seen an increase of 8.24% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.78, marking a 6.59% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.07 billion, down 4.26% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Currently, Gilead Sciences is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.36. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.55 for its industry.
Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 1.01. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.