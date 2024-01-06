We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Siemens AG (SIEGY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Siemens AG (SIEGY - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $87.76, indicating a -0.66% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.
The the stock of company has risen by 1.17% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siemens AG in its upcoming release.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.34 per share and revenue of $85.19 billion, indicating changes of +0.95% and +1.78%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Siemens AG holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Siemens AG is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.54. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.61.
We can also see that SIEGY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.02. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.