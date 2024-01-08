Back to top

Company News for Jan 8, 2024

  • Constellation Brands Inc.’s ((STZ - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.2% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.19, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03.
  • Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc. ((GBX - Free Report) ) climbed 5.1% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.96, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71.
  • Peloton Interactive Inc.’s ((PTON - Free Report) ) shares jumped 9.6% after the company entered in an exclusive partnership with TikTok to bring its workout content to short-form video platform.
  • Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. ((COST - Free Report) ) were up 1.2% after the company said that its sales in December surged 9.9% year-over-year to $26.15 billion.

