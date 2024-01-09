We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cummins (CMI) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Cummins (CMI - Free Report) closed at $241.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.2%.
The engine maker's shares have seen an increase of 3.29% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cummins in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.42, signifying a 2.21% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.07 billion, indicating a 3.89% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cummins should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. At present, Cummins boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Cummins currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.35 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that CMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.