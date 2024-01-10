We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Noble (NE) and Petronas Extend Contract, Agree to Rig Swap
Noble Corporation PLC (NE - Free Report) , an offshore driller, entered into a rig swap agreement with Petronas Suriname E&P, a subsidiary of Malaysian energy company Petronas. Per the terms of the deal, based on an existing contract option, the 7th generation drillship, Noble Voyager, will undertake the drilling of one well in Block 52, offshore Suriname.
As agreed upon by both parties, the work will entail the transfer of the drillship Noble Voyager from Noble Discoverer, which was originally assigned for the contract.
The extended contract is scheduled to begin in February 2024 and is set to continue for 120 days. While the day rate has been fixed at $470,000, the two parties have also agreed to include a new one-well option in the deal.
In order to prepare for this extended contract, the Noble Voyager has now moved to the Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, following the completion of its contract with Shell, offshore Mauritania.
A prominent offshore drilling contractor, Noble boasts one of the most advanced and versatile fleets in the oil and gas space. Its rigs primarily target ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities worldwide.
