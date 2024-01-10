We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) standing at $421.01, reflecting a +0.45% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.
The drugmaker's shares have seen an increase of 17.64% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 6.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.08, up 8.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.5 billion, up 8.52% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.03.
We can also see that VRTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.93.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.