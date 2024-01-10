Back to top

Image: Bigstock

2 Top-Ranked Chip Stocks to Buy for Income

Read MoreHide Full Article

Semiconductors, commonly referred to as microchips, are a bright highlight of technology, existing in nearly every aspect of our lives.

Over the last several years, chip stocks have exploded in popularity, and for an easy-to-understand reason – they have been stellar investments.

And for those seeking exposure, several chip stocks – Micron Technology (MU - Free Report) and ASML (ASML - Free Report) – have all seen their near-term earnings outlooks shift favorably, reflecting optimism among analysts.

Let’s take a closer look at each.

Micron Technology

Micron manufactures and markets high-performance memory and storage technologies. The stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with expectations moving higher across the board in a big way.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On top of semiconductor exposure, investors stand to reap a passive income stream, with MU shares currently yielding 0.5% annually. While the yield isn’t that steep, it provides a nice buffer against potential drawdowns.

And Micron’s forecasted growth is impossible to ignore, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggesting 90% earnings growth on 43% higher sales. Peeking ahead, expectations for FY25 allude to an additional jump in earnings paired with a 45% sales bump.

ASML

ASML is a world leader in manufacturing advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company has seen its earnings outlook inch higher across nearly all timeframes, helping land it into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Like MU, ASML shares come with the perk of passive income, with ASML’s annual dividend currently yielding 0.7%. And the company has been committed to increasingly rewarding shareholders, with ASML carrying a sizable 33.4% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Shares are expensive but less so on a historical basis, with the current 35.5X sitting beneath the 36.1X five-year median and highs of 55.4X in 2021. The stock sports a Value Style Score of ‘D.’

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Semiconductor stocks have enjoyed great runs over the last several years, quickly becoming cherished among investors.

And for those interested in exposure, both stocks above – Micron Technology (MU - Free Report) and ASML (ASML - Free Report) – precisely fit the criteria. In addition to favorable Zacks Ranks, both stocks pay out dividends, undoubtedly another great perk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) - free report >>

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) - free report >>

Published in

semiconductor