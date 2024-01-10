Magnite (MGNI) Teams Up With iHeartMedia to Aid Advertisers

Magnite
(
MGNI Quick Quote MGNI - Free Report
) recently announced that it has partnered with
iHeartMedia
(
IHRT Quick Quote IHRT - Free Report
) to launch a marketplace, enabling advertisers to get easier access to its SpringServe ad-serving technology.
Magnite works as an independent sell-side advertising company to help its clients monetize their content across all screens and formats, including CTV, online video, display and audio.
The partnership aims to combine Magnite's proprietary ad-serving technology solutions with iHeartMedia's broadcast radio, streaming radio and podcast assets for use in omnichannel programmatic media buys, offering advertisers the reach and efficiency they need from audio.
The marketplace, which is built on a unique application of Magnite's SpringServe ad-serving technology, allows advertisers to interact with a data-driven approach using real-time bidding across iHeartMedia's huge broadcast and digital audio inventory via a single activation channel.
The partnership intends to establish direct connections within the advertising supply chain for both publishers and buyers.
Magnite’s Other Partnerships to Aid Top-Line Growth
Magnite recently entered into several partnerships to help buyers and sellers streamline activation and improve sustainability across omnichannel advertising. These partnerships are expected to aid the company’s top line in the near term.
FreeWheel recently chose Magnite to integrate programmatic requests from Magnite into its TV platform, providing its publisher clients with greater unified decision-making capabilities. This enables Magnite’s advertisers to reach their audiences with greater accuracy and efficiency. Recently, the company also partnered with Mediaocean to provide direct access to streaming and ConnectedTV (CTV) inventory for local linear buyers. The partnership enabled local buyers to assign localized expenditure to Magnite within Mediaocean and execute CTV purchases smoothly using their existing planning systems, reducing operational challenges for linear buying teams. As part of its expansion strategy, the company unveiled a worldwide collaboration with Scope3 to provide carbon emissions data across its vast omnichannel inventory. This relationship enables advertisers to evaluate their carbon footprint and align sustainability goals with campaign results. To boost data security, the company recently partnered with Snowflake ( SNOW Quick Quote SNOW - Free Report) . The partnership with Snowflake enables agencies, advertisers and media proprietors to have the opportunity to utilize data in alignment with their specific business requirements across Magnite’s extensive streaming inventory. Magnite intends to continuously invest in providing seamless services to its clients from different domains. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Magnite’s revenues for fiscal 2023 is pegged at $544.10 million, indicating a decrease of 5.71% year over year. The decline can be attributed to the increasing advertising expenses. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider
Magnite currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the past three months, Magnite’s shares have returned 26.8% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 7.5% rise. A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Camtek ( CAMT Quick Quote CAMT - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Camtek shares have returned 191% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for CAMT is pegged at 12.3%.
Camtek shares have returned 191% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for CAMT is pegged at 12.3%.Magnite (
MGNI Quick Quote MGNI - Free Report
) recently announced that it has partnered with iHeartMedia (
IHRT Quick Quote IHRT - Free Report
) to launch a marketplace, enabling advertisers to get easier access to its SpringServe ad-serving technology.
Magnite works as an independent sell-side advertising company to help its clients monetize their content across all screens and formats, including CTV, online video, display and audio.
The partnership aims to combine Magnite's proprietary ad-serving technology solutions with iHeartMedia's broadcast radio, streaming radio and podcast assets for use in omnichannel programmatic media buys, offering advertisers the reach and efficiency they need from audio.
The marketplace, which is built on a unique application of Magnite's SpringServe ad-serving technology, allows advertisers to interact with a data-driven approach using real-time bidding across iHeartMedia's huge broadcast and digital audio inventory via a single activation channel.
The partnership intends to establish direct connections within the advertising supply chain for both publishers and buyers.
Magnite’s Other Partnerships to Aid Top-Line Growth
Magnite recently entered into several partnerships to help buyers and sellers streamline activation and improve sustainability across omnichannel advertising. These partnerships are expected to aid the company’s top line in the near term.
FreeWheel recently chose Magnite to integrate programmatic requests from Magnite into its TV platform, providing its publisher clients with greater unified decision-making capabilities. This enables Magnite’s advertisers to reach their audiences with greater accuracy and efficiency.
Recently, the company also partnered with Mediaocean to provide direct access to streaming and ConnectedTV (CTV) inventory for local linear buyers. The partnership enabled local buyers to assign localized expenditure to Magnite within Mediaocean and execute CTV purchases smoothly using their existing planning systems, reducing operational challenges for linear buying teams.
As part of its expansion strategy, the company unveiled a worldwide collaboration with Scope3 to provide carbon emissions data across its vast omnichannel inventory. This relationship enables advertisers to evaluate their carbon footprint and align sustainability goals with campaign results.
To boost data security, the company recently partnered with Snowflake (
SNOW Quick Quote SNOW - Free Report
) . The partnership with Snowflake enables agencies, advertisers and media proprietors to have the opportunity to utilize data in alignment with their specific business requirements across Magnite’s extensive streaming inventory.
Magnite intends to continuously invest in providing seamless services to its clients from different domains.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Magnite’s revenues for fiscal 2023 is pegged at $544.10 million, indicating a decrease of 5.71% year over year. The decline can be attributed to the increasing advertising expenses.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.
Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider
Magnite currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the past three months, Magnite’s shares have returned 26.8% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 7.5% rise.
A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Camtek (
CAMT Quick Quote CAMT - Free Report
) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Camtek shares have returned 191% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for CAMT is pegged at 12.3%.Magnite (
MGNI Quick Quote MGNI - Free Report
) recently announced that it has partnered with iHeartMedia (
IHRT Quick Quote IHRT - Free Report
) to launch a marketplace, enabling advertisers to get easier access to its SpringServe ad-serving technology.
Magnite works as an independent sell-side advertising company to help its clients monetize their content across all screens and formats, including CTV, online video, display and audio.
The partnership aims to combine Magnite's proprietary ad-serving technology solutions with iHeartMedia's broadcast radio, streaming radio and podcast assets for use in omnichannel programmatic media buys, offering advertisers the reach and efficiency they need from audio.
The marketplace, which is built on a unique application of Magnite's SpringServe ad-serving technology, allows advertisers to interact with a data-driven approach using real-time bidding across iHeartMedia's huge broadcast and digital audio inventory via a single activation channel.
The partnership intends to establish direct connections within the advertising supply chain for both publishers and buyers.
Magnite’s Other Partnerships to Aid Top-Line Growth
Magnite recently entered into several partnerships to help buyers and sellers streamline activation and improve sustainability across omnichannel advertising. These partnerships are expected to aid the company’s top line in the near term.
FreeWheel recently chose Magnite to integrate programmatic requests from Magnite into its TV platform, providing its publisher clients with greater unified decision-making capabilities. This enables Magnite’s advertisers to reach their audiences with greater accuracy and efficiency.
Recently, the company also partnered with Mediaocean to provide direct access to streaming and ConnectedTV (CTV) inventory for local linear buyers. The partnership enabled local buyers to assign localized expenditure to Magnite within Mediaocean and execute CTV purchases smoothly using their existing planning systems, reducing operational challenges for linear buying teams.
As part of its expansion strategy, the company unveiled a worldwide collaboration with Scope3 to provide carbon emissions data across its vast omnichannel inventory. This relationship enables advertisers to evaluate their carbon footprint and align sustainability goals with campaign results.
To boost data security, the company recently partnered with Snowflake (
SNOW Quick Quote SNOW - Free Report
) . The partnership with Snowflake enables agencies, advertisers and media proprietors to have the opportunity to utilize data in alignment with their specific business requirements across Magnite’s extensive streaming inventory.
Magnite intends to continuously invest in providing seamless services to its clients from different domains.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Magnite’s revenues for fiscal 2023 is pegged at $544.10 million, indicating a decrease of 5.71% year over year. The decline can be attributed to the increasing advertising expenses.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.
Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider
Magnite currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the past three months, Magnite’s shares have returned 26.8% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 7.5% rise.
A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Camtek (
CAMT Quick Quote CAMT - Free Report
) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Camtek shares have returned 191% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for CAMT is pegged at 12.3%.Magnite (
MGNI Quick Quote MGNI - Free Report
) recently announced that it has partnered with iHeartMedia (
IHRT Quick Quote IHRT - Free Report
) to launch a marketplace, enabling advertisers to get easier access to its SpringServe ad-serving technology.
Magnite works as an independent sell-side advertising company to help its clients monetize their content across all screens and formats, including CTV, online video, display and audio.
The partnership aims to combine Magnite's proprietary ad-serving technology solutions with iHeartMedia's broadcast radio, streaming radio and podcast assets for use in omnichannel programmatic media buys, offering advertisers the reach and efficiency they need from audio.
The marketplace, which is built on a unique application of Magnite's SpringServe ad-serving technology, allows advertisers to interact with a data-driven approach using real-time bidding across iHeartMedia's huge broadcast and digital audio inventory via a single activation channel.
The partnership intends to establish direct connections within the advertising supply chain for both publishers and buyers.
Magnite’s Other Partnerships to Aid Top-Line Growth
Magnite recently entered into several partnerships to help buyers and sellers streamline activation and improve sustainability across omnichannel advertising. These partnerships are expected to aid the company’s top line in the near term.
FreeWheel recently chose Magnite to integrate programmatic requests from Magnite into its TV platform, providing its publisher clients with greater unified decision-making capabilities. This enables Magnite’s advertisers to reach their audiences with greater accuracy and efficiency.
Recently, the company also partnered with Mediaocean to provide direct access to streaming and ConnectedTV (CTV) inventory for local linear buyers. The partnership enabled local buyers to assign localized expenditure to Magnite within Mediaocean and execute CTV purchases smoothly using their existing planning systems, reducing operational challenges for linear buying teams.
As part of its expansion strategy, the company unveiled a worldwide collaboration with Scope3 to provide carbon emissions data across its vast omnichannel inventory. This relationship enables advertisers to evaluate their carbon footprint and align sustainability goals with campaign results.
To boost data security, the company recently partnered with Snowflake (
SNOW Quick Quote SNOW - Free Report
) . The partnership with Snowflake enables agencies, advertisers and media proprietors to have the opportunity to utilize data in alignment with their specific business requirements across Magnite’s extensive streaming inventory.
Magnite intends to continuously invest in providing seamless services to its clients from different domains.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Magnite’s revenues for fiscal 2023 is pegged at $544.10 million, indicating a decrease of 5.71% year over year. The decline can be attributed to the increasing advertising expenses.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.
Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider
Magnite currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the past three months, Magnite’s shares have returned 26.8% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 7.5% rise.
A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Camtek (
CAMT Quick Quote CAMT - Free Report
) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Camtek shares have returned 191% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for CAMT is pegged at 12.3%.
Image: Bigstock
Magnite (MGNI) Teams Up With iHeartMedia to Aid Advertisers
Magnite, Inc. Price and Consensus
Magnite, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Magnite, Inc. Quote
Magnite’s Other Partnerships to Aid Top-Line Growth
Magnite recently entered into several partnerships to help buyers and sellers streamline activation and improve sustainability across omnichannel advertising. These partnerships are expected to aid the company’s top line in the near term.
FreeWheel recently chose Magnite to integrate programmatic requests from Magnite into its TV platform, providing its publisher clients with greater unified decision-making capabilities. This enables Magnite’s advertisers to reach their audiences with greater accuracy and efficiency.
Recently, the company also partnered with Mediaocean to provide direct access to streaming and ConnectedTV (CTV) inventory for local linear buyers. The partnership enabled local buyers to assign localized expenditure to Magnite within Mediaocean and execute CTV purchases smoothly using their existing planning systems, reducing operational challenges for linear buying teams.
As part of its expansion strategy, the company unveiled a worldwide collaboration with Scope3 to provide carbon emissions data across its vast omnichannel inventory. This relationship enables advertisers to evaluate their carbon footprint and align sustainability goals with campaign results.
To boost data security, the company recently partnered with Snowflake (SNOW - Free Report) . The partnership with Snowflake enables agencies, advertisers and media proprietors to have the opportunity to utilize data in alignment with their specific business requirements across Magnite’s extensive streaming inventory.
Magnite intends to continuously invest in providing seamless services to its clients from different domains.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Magnite’s revenues for fiscal 2023 is pegged at $544.10 million, indicating a decrease of 5.71% year over year. The decline can be attributed to the increasing advertising expenses.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.
Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider
Magnite currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the past three months, Magnite’s shares have returned 26.8% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 7.5% rise.
A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Camtek shares have returned 191% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for CAMT is pegged at 12.3%.