Perion Network (PERI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) closed at $28.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.
Coming into today, shares of the digital media company had lost 2.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Perion Network in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Perion Network is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.78%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $233.11 million, showing a 11.18% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.08% lower. Perion Network currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Perion Network is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.68, so one might conclude that Perion Network is trading at a discount comparatively.
One should further note that PERI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.4. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Content industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.