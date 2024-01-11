We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Airlines (AAL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $14.35, indicating a -0.21% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.46%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.75%.
Shares of the world's largest airline have appreciated by 2.42% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 2.08% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
The upcoming earnings release of American Airlines will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 95.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.03 billion, down 1.24% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.7% higher. American Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, American Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.34.
One should further note that AAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 52, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.