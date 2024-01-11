We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Prologis (PLD) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Prologis (PLD - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.78 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Prologis metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Development management and other' at $1.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -68.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental' should arrive at $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Strategic capital' to reach $126.11 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $706.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $612.37 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Prologis here>>>
Over the past month, Prologis shares have recorded returns of +3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>