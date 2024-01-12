We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Fastenal (FAST) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastenal (FAST - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.75 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fastenal metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Business days' to reach 62.00 Days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62 Days in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Daily sales' will reach $28.25. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.30 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of in-market locations' at 3,417. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,306.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend installations' should arrive at 111,505. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 102,151 in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of active Onsite locations' should come in at 1,829. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,623 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Number of branch locations' will reach 1,591. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,683.
Analysts expect 'Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend signings' to come in at 5,791. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,730.
Shares of Fastenal have demonstrated returns of -1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FAST is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>