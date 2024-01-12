We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $53.94, demonstrating a -1.87% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.22% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 5.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.44, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.29 billion, indicating a 14.88% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.6% higher. Right now, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.69, which means M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.