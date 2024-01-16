Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

10 ETF Ideas for 2024

  • (1:15) - What Should Investors Expect From Stocks In 2024?
  • (5:40) - What Are Some of The Major Themes For Investing In The New Year?
  • (11:45) - Will Equally Weighted ETFs Outperform Market Cap ETFs This Year?
  • (16:30) - Is Now A Good Time To Invest Into The Energy Industry?
  • (23:50) - Should You Be Gaining Exposure To Japan And European Stocks?
  • (28:00) - Breaking Down Small/Mid Cap Stocks and Emerging Markets
  • (33:10) - What Can We Learn From The 2023 Portfolio?
  • (26:25) - Episode Roundup: QQQE, RSPT, RSPG, RSPN, EWJ, DXJ, HEDJ, IEUR, SPSM, SPMD, DGRE
  •                 Podcast@Zacks.com

 

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with John Davi, founder & CEO of Astoria Portfolio Advisors, about his 10 ETF picks for 2024. Astoria is an investment management firm that specializes in ETF-managed portfolios.

As the market is transitioning from aggressive rate hikes to declining rates, we could see a change in market leadership. Astoria believes investors should look at equally weighted strategies in cyclically oriented sectors, US mid-caps and small caps, as well as Europe and Japan.

Last year, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY - Free Report) beat the equal-weighted index by the widest margin since 1998, per WSJ, thanks to the outsized role of the Magnificent Seven stocks in the market rally. Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) now account for almost 30% of the index.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP - Free Report) , has, however, significantly outperformed the market-capitalization-weighted index since its inception in 2003. As AI adoption and spending are expected to expand next year, it will open up new avenues for business growth for tech companies beyond the Magnificent Seven.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE - Free Report) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT - Free Report) help investors diversify away from the Magnificent Seven while remaining overweight growth.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ - Free Report) surged about 44% last year as the decline in the yen boosted profits for Japanese exporters. Further, many Japanese companies have very strong balance sheets now after years of Abenomics. Should investors use currency-hedged or unhedged Japan ETFs for 2024?

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

