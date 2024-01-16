Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FB Financial (FBK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, FB Financial (FBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $116.43 million, down 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was +8.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 68.9% compared to the 62.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Charge-offs during the period to Average Loans outstanding: 0% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Earning Assets: $11.70 billion compared to the $11.93 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Nonperforming loans: $60.92 million versus $49.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking income: $8.38 million compared to the $11.29 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Noninterest income: $15.34 million compared to the $18.60 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Investment services and trust income: $3.09 million compared to the $2.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other Income: -$1.40 million compared to the $1.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.96 million versus $2.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • ATM and interchange fees: $2.62 million versus $2.61 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis): $101.92 million compared to the $100.04 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for FB Financial here>>>

Shares of FB Financial have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FB Financial Corporation (FBK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise