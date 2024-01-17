We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chipmakers Lead, Markets Slip Overall
Market indices were lower again today (following Friday of last week’s modest drop), although we continue to see relative strength in A.I.-oriented chipmakers like AMD (AMD - Free Report) and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , which were up +8.3% and +3%, respectively. The energy space was by far the worst performer on the session. In total, the Dow slipped -231 points, -0.62%, while the S&P 500 was -0.37%. The Nasdaq outperformed the field but still came in -0.19%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 bottomed out again, -1.26% for the day.
For the Nasdaq, we’ve just seen a six-day winning streak broken, while the Dow has submitted its worst trading day since December 20th. We’ve also seen the 10-year bond yields creep back above 4% to 4.06%, up from the post-Christmas near-term lows of 3.79%. That said, we’re now at the tightest levels of the 10-year bond yield curve inversion with 2-years in quite some time: the 2-year registered 4.22%, making the inversion between the two down to 0.16%.
Interactive Brokers (IBKR - Free Report) reported Q4 earnings after today’s closing bell, notching a mixed overall report. Earnings of $1.52 per share came in 2 cents shy of the Zacks consensus, while revenues in the quarter of $1.15 billion slightly outpaced the $1.12 billion analysts were looking for. Customer accounts grew +23% in the quarter while Net Interest Income rose +29%. There is no guidance in the release, though shares are dropping -3% in late trading on the news, giving back a sizable portion of the +7.5% gains the company has made over the past month.
The first big tech buyout was announced this morning, with electronic design automation producer Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) offering $35 billion in cash and stock for ANSYS (ANSS - Free Report) , an engineering simulation software firm with inroads to the automotive and aerospace/defense spaces, among others. Each ANSYS shareholder would receive $197 in cash and roughly one-third of a share of SNPS stock per share of ANSS, pending regulatory approval. The merger would create a new major player in the automation engineering software space.
Tomorrow brings us a plethora of economic data, including Retail Sales, Import Prices and Industrial Production/Capacity Utilization numbers for December, Business Inventories for November and Homebuilders’ Confidence for January. As far as quarterly earnings reports, Chas Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) , Prologis (PLD - Free Report) and former earnings-season kicker-offer Alcoa (AA - Free Report) will bring fresh results for Q4 tomorrow.
