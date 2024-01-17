We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) closed at $9.17, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.
The the stock of company has risen by 11.16% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.08, showcasing a 166.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.39 billion, reflecting a 64.75% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Nu Holdings Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.31. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.75 of its industry.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.