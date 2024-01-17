We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $14.85, demonstrating a -1.33% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.
The the stock of shipping company has risen by 4.66% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of Ardmore Shipping will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, down 54.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $60.22 million, down 35.48% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ardmore Shipping is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Ardmore Shipping is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.13. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.42 of its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.