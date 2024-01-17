Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Hancock Whitney (HWC - Free Report) reported revenue of $308.41 million, down 17.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $333.39 million, representing a surprise of -7.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hancock Whitney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 55.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 56.6%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $33.13 billion compared to the $33.27 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $62.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $69.02 million.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $59.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.78 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $38.95 million compared to the $76.97 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $272.29 million versus $272.25 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $269.46 million versus $268.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Secondary mortgage market operations: $2.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.48 million.
  • Other income: $31.97 million compared to the $13.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Bank card and ATM fees: $20.71 million versus $20.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Hancock Whitney have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

