T-Mobile (TMUS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $163.08, indicating a +0.33% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.19%.
The wireless carrier's shares have seen an increase of 4.02% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of T-Mobile in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 25, 2024. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.69 billion, down 2.86% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.9% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. T-Mobile currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, T-Mobile is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.61. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.95.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 236, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
