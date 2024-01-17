Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.73 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how U.S. Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 2.8% versus 2.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 75.9% compared to the 61.2% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total earning assets - Average balance: $594.24 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $600.28 billion.
  • Net charge-off as % of Average loans: 0.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $1.49 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $1.45 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion.
  • Leverage ratio: 8.1% compared to the 8.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.5% versus 11.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Commercial products revenue: $326 million versus $347.32 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Other- noninterest income: $228 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $178.70 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $2.62 billion versus $2.70 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking revenue: $137 million versus $139.95 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of U.S. Bancorp have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

