We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
In the latest trading session, Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) closed at $10.15, marking a -1.46% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.56%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.
Shares of the specialty retail have depreciated by 7.95% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Aaron's Company, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.03, showcasing a 66.67% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $542.88 million, down 7.92% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Aaron's Company, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Aaron's Company, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.31.
The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.