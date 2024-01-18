We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Etsy (ETSY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) closed at $68.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.
The the stock of online crafts marketplace has fallen by 22.03% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Etsy in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.78, showcasing a 1.3% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $826.71 million, indicating a 2.41% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Etsy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.68% higher within the past month. Etsy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Etsy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.76.
We can also see that ETSY currently has a PEG ratio of 7.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 1.84 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ETSY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.