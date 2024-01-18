We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Siemens AG (SIEGY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Siemens AG (SIEGY - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $86.46, indicating a -1.05% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.27% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Siemens AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.14, reflecting a 18.75% increase from the same quarter last year.
SIEGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $85.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.08% and +1.78%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.19% higher. Currently, Siemens AG is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Siemens AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.17. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.54 of its industry.
Meanwhile, SIEGY's PEG ratio is currently 2.15. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Industrial Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.