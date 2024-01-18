We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Discover (DFS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Discover (DFS - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.2 billion, up 12.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.54, compared to $3.77 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.50, the EPS surprise was -38.40%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Discover performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net interest margin: 11% versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 10.8%.
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans: 4.1% versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 4.2%.
- Operating Efficiency Ratio: 42.3% versus 38.7% estimated by 15 analysts on average.
- Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $147.94 billion versus $146.22 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Tier 1 Capital to Risk-weighted assets: 12.1% versus 12.2% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Credit Card Volume - Discover Card Sales: $57.15 billion compared to the $56.87 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Total Capital to Risk-weighted assets: 13.7% compared to the 13.9% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Transactions Processed on Networks - Total: $3.28 billion versus $2.93 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Credit Card Volume - Discover Card: $60.92 billion compared to the $60.52 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Transactions Processed on Networks - Discover Network: $974 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $995.21 million.
- Network Volume - PULSE Network: $79.19 billion compared to the $73.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Transactions Processed on Networks - PULSE Network: $2.31 billion compared to the $1.93 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Discover have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.