Company News for Jan 18, 2024

  • Tesla, Inc. ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares fell 2% after the company reduced prices for its Model Y cars in Germany, following a previous price cut for certain models in China.
  • Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. ((IBKR - Free Report) ) gained 2.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $1.14 billion, outpacing the consensus estimate by 1.99%.
  • Verizon Communications Inc. ((VZ - Free Report) ) shares declined 1.1% after the company made an announcement of a $5.8 billion charge to write down the value of its business connectivity unit.
  • Albemarle Corporation ((ALB - Free Report) ) shares fell by 4.2% following the company's announcement of job cuts and cost reductions.
     

