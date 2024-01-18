Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Home BancShares (HOMB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Home BancShares (HOMB - Free Report) reported $245.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $238.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +6.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Home BancShares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.2% versus 4.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 50.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 47.7%.
  • Total non-performing loans: $64.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.76 million.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $19.39 billion versus $19.16 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total non-performing assets: $95.37 million versus $75.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average total loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $202.77 million compared to the $199.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $42.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.44 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $203.86 million compared to the $200.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Home BancShares have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

