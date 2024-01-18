We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Renasant (RNST) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from Renasant (RNST - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, indicating a decline of 28.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $159.3 million, representing a decrease of 7% year over year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Renasant metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Efficiency ratio (GAAP)' to reach 66.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 58.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.8%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Nonperforming Loans' should come in at $76.56 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56.88 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Nonperforming Assets' will reach $86.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $58.64 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $15.37 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.77 billion.
Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $123.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $137.84 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest income (FTE)' reaching $126.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $140.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest Income' of $37.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $33.40 million.
Shares of Renasant have experienced a change of -6.9% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RNST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.