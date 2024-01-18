We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MP Materials Corp. (MP) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
In the latest trading session, MP Materials Corp. (MP - Free Report) closed at $15.86, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.67% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MP Materials Corp. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying a 102.38% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $50.45 million, down 45.9% from the prior-year quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, MP Materials Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, MP Materials Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.99, so one might conclude that MP Materials Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.