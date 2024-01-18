Back to top

F.N.B. (FNB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, F.N.B. (FNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $337.11 million, down 18.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -15.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $399.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +8.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how F.N.B. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 52.5% versus 54% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $40.50 billion versus $40.48 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans: $107 million compared to the $131.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $13.08 million compared to the $79.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Mortgage banking operations: $7.02 million compared to the $3.81 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Service charges: $19.85 million compared to the $34.32 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Trust services: $10.72 million compared to the $10.56 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Securities commissions and fees: $6.75 million versus $6.66 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Capital markets income: $7.35 million compared to the $7.19 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $324.03 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $319.55 million.
Shares of F.N.B. have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

