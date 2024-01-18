Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Southern First (SFST) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Southern First (SFST - Free Report) reported revenue of $21.39 million, down 17.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.46 million, representing a surprise of -4.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Southern First performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 79.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 77.2%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 1.9% versus 2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $2.33 million versus $2.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Southern First have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

