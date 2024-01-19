We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Linde (LIN) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The latest trading session saw Linde (LIN - Free Report) ending at $407.85, denoting a +0.27% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.88% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier had gained 0.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.92% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Linde in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 6, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.50, marking a 10.76% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.06 billion, showing a 2.07% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Linde. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. Linde presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Linde's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.22. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.53 for its industry.
Meanwhile, LIN's PEG ratio is currently 2.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Chemical - Specialty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.